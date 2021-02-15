Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 644,354 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

