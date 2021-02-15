Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $179.64. 172,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

