Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

