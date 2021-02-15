Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

