Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,531. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

