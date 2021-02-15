Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.19. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.