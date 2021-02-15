Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.53 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,779. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

