Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,865. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $190.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

