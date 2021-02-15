Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

ADM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

