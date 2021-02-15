Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $74.90. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $74.90.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.