Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 44,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,186. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.