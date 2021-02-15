Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

