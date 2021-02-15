Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.70. 67,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

