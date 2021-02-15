Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,799,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

