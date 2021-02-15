Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,852 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after acquiring an additional 347,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.23. 247,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.