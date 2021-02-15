Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,936 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,007. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

