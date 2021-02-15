Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,569,117 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $816.12. 1,262,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $804.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.