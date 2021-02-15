Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 203,828 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,828 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.53. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,607. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

