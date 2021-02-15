Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

