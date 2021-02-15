Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 32,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.