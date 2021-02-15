Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,302 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,050,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,418.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,017. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

