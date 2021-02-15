Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day moving average of $519.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

