Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. 127,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

