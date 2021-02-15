Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,432 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.69. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $136.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.