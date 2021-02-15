Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,452 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.99. 108,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

