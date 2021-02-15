Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,724 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.90. 26,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,545. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

