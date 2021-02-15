Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,340 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

