Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,810. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

