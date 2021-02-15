Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. 247,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.