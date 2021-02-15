Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KOS opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.