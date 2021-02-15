Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Krios has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $277.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.