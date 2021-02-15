Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $94,131.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

