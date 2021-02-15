KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00975878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.54 or 0.05233818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

