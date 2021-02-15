KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $186.48 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $186.48 million and $14.55 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.00935325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052751 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.05172065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

