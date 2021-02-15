KuCoin Token Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $191.44 million and $18.92 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00989199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007533 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.07 or 0.05178510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

