KUN (KUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,018.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $8.59 or 0.00017745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $17,186.45 and approximately $6,018.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00273659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.24 or 0.00450653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00188327 BTC.

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

