Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $519.72 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $198.19 or 0.00407035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $519.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00085703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.40 or 0.88251984 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

