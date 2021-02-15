KZ Cash (KZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,622.32 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.