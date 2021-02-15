L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

NYSE LB opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

