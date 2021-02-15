Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Lam Research worth $231,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.95. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $597.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

