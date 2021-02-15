Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

