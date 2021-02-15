LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.50 ($74.71).

ETR:LXS opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €66.70 ($78.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

