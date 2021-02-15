LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.50 ($74.71).

Shares of LXS opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.12 and a 200 day moving average of €54.27.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

