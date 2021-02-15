LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.50 ($74.71).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

