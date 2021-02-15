LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.50 ($74.71).

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €0.60 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching €60.78 ($71.51). 314,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

