LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $112,084.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.61 or 0.00987845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.95 or 0.05143424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.