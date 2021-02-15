Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

LSCC stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $48.51.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

