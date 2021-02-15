LBRY Credits Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $73.95 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

