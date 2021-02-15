LCI Industries Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $152.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LCI Industries by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LCI Industries by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

