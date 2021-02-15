LCI Industries to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCII opened at $146.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $152.96.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

